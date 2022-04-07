Amazing Tech: Woman spent £19k cloning dead cat who was her ‘soulmate’

By Alex Glenn • 07 April 2022 • 14:51

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Amazing Tech: Woman spent £19k cloning her dead cat who was her ‘soulmate.’ The Texas-based cat owner appeared on ITV’s This Morning to talk about her “soulmate.”

Kelly Anderson lost her cat Chai in 2017. On Wednesday, April 6, she appeared on This Morning with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. She revealed how Chai had been “the closest thing she could describe to a soulmate”.

Speaking on the show Kelly said: “I lost her very young, so when she passed I remembered a conversation I had with my roommate about cloning.”

Talking via a video link she held her cloned cat in her lap and said: “Belle came into my life just last year. I was definitely worth the wait.”

According to Kelly, the two cats have completely different personalities. She commented: “She is her own cat. I never expected her to be Chai, I never wanted her to be Chai. It is a piece of Chai and that is what matters most to me, that I get to carry on a piece of her.”

Kelly has spent around £19,000 cloning Chai with Texas-based ViaGen Pets. The company is part of TransOva Genetics which also clones dogs.

