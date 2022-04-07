Bride-to-be Nicola Peltz shows off pampered self ahead of lavish wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

By Fergal MacErlean • 07 April 2022 • 13:08

Excited bride-to-be Nicola Peltz has taken to Instagram as she was getting pampered with a detox massage and facial ahead of her big day this weekend.

The actress, 27, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 6, to snap pictures of her beauty team as they sat on the massage table with fluffy white robes visible behind.

Huge marquees have been erected in the grounds of Nicola’s family home in Palm Beach, Florida, ahead of her and Brookly Beckham’s wedding this Saturday.

On Instagram Nicola thanked her facialists, writing: ‘These two angels came down to spoil me and my family I love you both so much! @carasoin I’m so grateful for your friendship and also the best facial ever.’

With a second image she thanked her masseuse, saying: ‘I’m so grateful for this beauty @detoxbyrebecca!’

Aerial photographs taken on Tuesday showed three white marques looking out to the ocean at the £76 million house as preparations for Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola’s lavish £3million ceremony and party gathers pace.

The wedding is set to take place at the Peltz family’s 44,000 sq ft oceanfront house and is expected to be attended by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria and former footballer Phil Neville.

Victoria’s Spice Girls bandmate Melanie Brown – Mel B – is to attend the glam wedding, which has been described as ‘Miami society meets British celebrity’.

Brooklyn’s godfather Sir Elton John won´t make it due to the rescheduling of his Yellow Brick Road tour.

Other guests include – possibly – American football legend Tom Brady with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Brooklyn’s younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz, will be best men, while Harper will be a bridesmaid.

Nicola’s maternal grandmother will be her maid of honour.

Brooklyn’s father David has no formal role, but friends say he has been tasked with ensuring that all the Beckham men look their best, MailOnline reports.

