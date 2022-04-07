British father and teenage son disappear while diving off Malaysian island

By Fergal MacErlean • 07 April 2022 • 11:21

The search and rescue operation off Pulau Tokong Sanggol Credit: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency

A search is underway for British man and his teenage son who are among three people still missing after a group of four disappeared on Wednesday while diving off the coast of a Malaysian island.

Adrian Chesters, 46, and his son Nathen Chesters, 14, said to a Dutch national, are still being sought alongside 18-year-old Alexia Molina, who is French, SkyNews reports today, Thursday, April 7.

The 46-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were taking part in a diving training exercise off Pulau Tokong Sanggol, near the coastal town of Mersing in the country’s southeast, on Wednesday afternoon.

The diving team were said to have been ferried to a location before being reported missing by a skipper, who reported the incident to the emergency services when the group didn’t emerge to the surface.

Malaysia’s Maritime Enforcement Agency and police teams launched a search and rescue operation on Wednesday afternoon – before suspending it because of poor visibility and restarting on Thursday morning.

The Foreign Office is in contact with the resort the Britons were staying at and has offered consular assistance, the Mirror reports.

The fourth member of the diving team, Kristine Grodem, a 35-year-old registered diving instructor from Norway has been found, maritime authorities in Johor state said.

Pulau Tokong Sanggol, the island from which the group went missing, is around nine nautical miles (16.6km) from Tanjung Leman, Mersing.

The area is popular with foreign and domestic tourists having resorts dotted along the coast and nearby islands, which offer exceptional diving.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.