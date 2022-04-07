Incidentally, Catalonia has apparently been urging the withdrawal of masks in schools for weeks and had previously warned that they would withdraw them without the consent of the Spanish government before Easter, although Argimon has now revealed it will be after the break but still not in line with proposed plans announced by Spain’s Minister of Health Carolina Darias.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.