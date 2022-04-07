By Matthew Roscoe • 07 April 2022 • 11:33
Catalonia plans to end indoor mask rule one day early in schools. Image: Kelly Sikkema
THE government of Catalonia plans to end the mandatory mask rule for indoor use in schools one day earlier than the Spanish government’s proposed plan to scrap them on April 20.
On Wednesday, April 6, it was announced that Spain plans to scrap its mandatory indoor mask rule after Easter following a decision from the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS). Spain’s Minister of Health Carolina Darias informed the CISNS that they will be withdrawn from use from April 20, coming into force when it is published in the Official State Gazette.
However, Catalonia’s Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimon, stated on Thursday, April 7 that Catalonia will bring that date forward to April 19 with regards to the removal of masks in schools.
Speaking to Catalunya Ràdio, Argimon said that he wanted students to stop wearing them on the first day back to school after the Easter holidays, which would be April 19.
He said that although the Council of Ministers will approve the lifting of the requirement in all indoor areas – schools or other spaces – with a few exceptions, on Wednesday, April 20, he will be bringing the measure forward by one day in schools.
Incidentally, Catalonia has apparently been urging the withdrawal of masks in schools for weeks and had previously warned that they would withdraw them without the consent of the Spanish government before Easter, although Argimon has now revealed it will be after the break but still not in line with proposed plans announced by Spain’s Minister of Health Carolina Darias.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
