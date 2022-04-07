Check stock online: Primark finally launches new website

By Alex Glenn • 07 April 2022 • 12:04

Xmate09, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Check stock online: Primark finally launches a new website in the UK.

Primark shoppers can now check out available stock online in the UK. Primark unveiled its new website on Thursday, April 7, according to The Mirror. The new website comes with a traffic light system to help shoppers know when and where stock is available.

The new website comes complete with improved photos and allows shoppers to look for items by colour, size and style.

On Thursday morning Primark announced that the website will allow the company to “better connect the journey between searching online and then shopping in store.”

Paul Marchant Primark’s chief executive explained: “We know our customers love the experience of shopping with Primark and the surprises they pick up when they come into our stores – it’s what makes Primark special.”

He went on to add: “However, we know that they also want to browse the latest collections online and be able to check availability, which is what our new website makes possible for the first time.”

It is expected that the new website will soon be extended to other countries.

