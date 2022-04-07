Covid linked to dramatic increase in the risk of potentially fatal blood clots

By Alex Glenn • 07 April 2022 • 10:09

Covid has been linked to a dramatic increase in the risk of potentially fatal blood clots. New research has been published in the British Medical Journal.

According to the latest research published on Thursday, April 7, the coronavirus has been linked to a fivefold risk increase in deep-vein thrombosis DVT. It has also been linked to a 33-fold risk increase for blood clots in the lungs. These risk factors are said to last for one month after having caught the virus. After this time the risk factors decrease but are still present for several months.

This latest data shows again the benefits of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccinations have a risk of blood clots but this is considerably less than having a clot from COVID.

The University of Glasgow’s Dr Frederick Ho commented: “The degree of complications associated with Covid-19 is much stronger and lasts for much longer than what we might be getting after vaccination.”

“Even those people with mild symptoms who do not need to be hospitalised might have a small increase in the risk of [blood clots].”

The blood clot issue was investigated by Anne-Marie Fors Connolly at Umeå University in Sweden, according to The Guardian. The team of scientists discovered that the risk of pulmonary embolism and DVT increased after catching the virus.

Connolly explained: “Pulmonary embolism can be fatal, so it is important to be aware [of this risk].”

She went on to add: “If you suddenly find yourself short of breath, and it doesn’t pass, [and] you’ve been infected with the coronavirus, then it might be an idea to seek help, because we find this increased risk for up to six months.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.