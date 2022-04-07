By Chris King • 07 April 2022 • 21:13

Experts in Malaga believe there will be more flu than Covid next Winter. image: junta de andalucia

There could be more cases of the flu than coronavirus next Winter in Malaga predict the experts



Experts in Malaga are convinced that if the current trend continues, then there will be more cases of the common flu next winter than of coronavirus. David Moscoso, the head of epidemiology of the Health Council in Malaga has said he believes this will be the case.

“It is possible that next year – in the autumn-winter period – there will be more flu than coronavirus. This represents an advance in the fight against this pathogen that has generated the greatest public health crisis of the last century”.

But, Moscoso notes that “the flu is also dangerous and kills many people”, insisting that the best thing is to be vaccinated against both viruses.

According to the Health Council in Malaga, the accumulated data for this winter season from the sentinel network reflects twice as much Covid as flu; but most of the flu cases are concentrated in the week from March 28 to April 3.

Mr Moscoso explained that thanks to the anti-Covid vaccination, and to the fact that the Omicrom variant is less aggressive, coronavirus is no longer as serious as it used to be, and therefore does not generate as much healthcare pressure.

“Hence, progress is being made in relaxing the restrictions”. he pointed out. “Thanks to the vaccine and to the fact that the virus mutated to the milder Omicron variant, it is already a more bearable disease”,he added.

This trend that the sentinel network detects towards more influenza than Covid can be seen in Spain, in Andalucia, and also in Malaga. But the flu pictures have little time left since they will disappear in the coming weeks as the heat begins.

The flu is seasonal, something that does not happen with the coronavirus, which, as it has shown in the last biennium, continues with fluctuating waves throughout the year.

Until now, the sentinel network – made up of health professionals who take samples to try to anticipate the behaviour of viruses – focused on the flu. With the pandemic, the system exploded because the staff had to focus on the health crisis.

A new model that monitors acute respiratory infections, including influenza and Covid, has now been redefined, as reported by malagahoy.es.

