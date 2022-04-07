By Joshua Manning • 07 April 2022 • 20:10

First photos of Bruce Willis since announcement of his illness Credit: Instagram @emmahemingwillis

Bruce Willis’ wife has shared the first photos of the actor following the recent announcement that he will be stepping away from acting due to a degenerative brain disease.

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, who revealed her husband’s aphasia diagnosis last week via social media, has shared a new video, as well as a new photo of the actor on her Instagram.

The video footage shows Bruce walking by a river in the countryside accompanied by his wife and 10-year-old daughter Mabel.

Credit: Instagram @emmahemingwillis

The caption of the photo taken by Mabel read: “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat #offthegrid” and credited their daughter “Mabel Ray Willis” as the photographer.

Willis’ family have previously stated their gratitude for the support from fans stating: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”