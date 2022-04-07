Horror as young girl shot dead by police in hostage situation

By Alex Glenn • 07 April 2022 • 8:46

Horror as young girl shot dead by police in a hostage situation. The tragedy unfolded in the United States in Kansas.

Clesslynn Crawford was only two years old when she was killed. Her father Eli Crawford had taken the young girl and her mother hostage, as reported by news.com.au on April 7.

The hostage situation took place on March 28, according to the Daily Mail. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) said that police had responded to a 911 call. Nearly 100 rounds had been fired by the father at police officers.

The incident ended in tragedy as the father killed the young girl’s mother before shooting himself. Clesslynn died after being shot accidentally by a police officer.

Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland explained: “This is a horrific outcome to what had already started as a very tragic incident,

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families involved and the surrounding community. We ask that you pray for the victims and everyone involved.”

According to the KBI: “The investigation is ongoing,

“We ask the public for patience as KBI agents finish their work. The incident is being thoroughly and independently investigated. Once it concludes, the findings will be presented to the Cherokee County Attorney to determine if criminal charges will be fired.”

An obituary paid tribute to a bubbly and loving Clesslynn. The obituary read: “Clesslynn was full of life and had a very bubbly personality. She was very loving and always happy.

“She was extremely smart for her age and loved putting a smile on everyone’s face. Clesslynn loved Minnie Mouse, her binky, and never passed up a chance to dance. She would talk to you for days and was the definition of ‘A BOSS BABY.’

“She always loved to cuddle, and although little, she was very fierce.

“Clesslynn had the eyes of an angel and a smile that could warm anyone’s heart. There was never a dull moment around this sweet girl.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.