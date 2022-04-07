Kate Garraway hits back at Twitter allegations over NHS

By Alex Glenn • 07 April 2022 • 15:54

Credit: Kate Garraway Instagram

Kate Garraway breaks hits back at Twitter allegations that she supports the NHS being privatised.

Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway took to Twitter on Thursday, April 7, to hit back at Twitter allegations against her. One person had alleged that she is backing the privatisation of the NHS.

Kate tweeted: “Ok – before this gets a life of its own from whoever originally misheard.. I didn’t, at any point say the nhs should be privatised or anything even like it ?!! Ever.”

Fans quickly supported her and told her to ignore the allegations. One person said: “Ignore them, I can’t believe the stick you are getting, sticks and stones…I think you are bloody amazing x.”

One Twitter user told Kate that the UK is backing her. They said: “Aww Kate, there will always be people who hear what they want to hear or make things up just to get a reaction. These people aren’t even worth your time. You have 99.9% of the UK backing you, Derek and your family. Hope you’re all doing well and Derek is making improvements.”

Another fan said: “It’s very frustrating being the subject of misquoting on an important subject like this.”

Getting political one fan commented on Boris Johnson’s approach the NHS and said: “Quite right. Anyway Boris and chums are well on the way to privatising the nhs .. they don’t need any advice from the likes of us.”

