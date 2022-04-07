By Joshua Manning • 07 April 2022 • 14:48

Latest Easter weather updates for Spain Credit: Twitter @MeteoredES

Spring in Spain is renowned for its unpredictable and changeable weather with experts forecasting this instability until 13-14 April but predicting good weather with rising temperatures from then on.

“Palm Sunday will be marked by very spring-like weather, warm in the central hours of the day in most regions, with a significant rise in temperatures in the extreme north of the peninsula,” stated meteorologist José Miguel Viñas.

But Easter Monday will see a radical change in weather due to the arrival of a front plagued by storms, with this instability lasting until Easter Wednesday.

“The most likely scenario from Maundy Thursday onwards is prevailing anticyclonic weather, with the sun shining over most of the country and temperatures rising.” stated Viñas.

“There is the possibility of cloudy skies over the north of the peninsula with the arrival of the weekend and some showers there. It is less likely that the weather will also change in the mid-south of the peninsula and in both archipelagos”, he specified.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), “It is very likely that a front will slowly sweep across the Peninsula from west to east over the next few days, leaving cloudy or overcast skies in its path and widespread rainfall, which will be more intense on Monday in areas of the western third of the peninsula, Tuesday in the Pyrenees and the Strait area, and Wednesday in areas of the eastern third”.

