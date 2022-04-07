By Matthew Roscoe • 07 April 2022 • 16:35

Colorado: Mike Tyson banned from selling ear-shaped cannabis edibles in US state. Image: Mike Tyson/ Twitter

Mike Tyson has been banned from selling his ear-shaped cannabis edibles in the US state of Colorado.

FORMER heavyweight boxer and cannabis connoisseur Mike Tyson has been banned from selling his ear-shaped edibles in the US state of Colorado.

According to state law, marijuana edibles are prohibited from being sold if they are shaped like humans, animals, fruit or other images that could attract children.

The 55-year-old launched the gummies back in March, however, the cannabis hotspot of Colorado has been forced to block sales. The edibles are inspired by the infamous incident in 1997 in which the boxer took a bite out of the ear of opponent Evander Holyfield.

Eat for a good time 👂🥊😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/rameQyHKTN — ItsTyson20 (@itstyson20) March 16, 2022

Despite the setback, Tyson 2.0, the boxer-turned-actors company, still plans to sell the gummies, but will modify their shape from a “bitten ear” to the letter “T”, as reported by the Huffington Post.

The cannabis-infused product will then debut in the State later this year following modification.

Since the 1997 incident, which saw Hollyfield lose the top part of his ear after Tyson bit it in the third round of their heavyweight fight, the two are now said to be friends. The pair were part of an intense rivalry in 1996 and 1997 but are now cordial with each other, according to Sportskeeda.

Speaking about whether Hollyfield will see any of the profits from the edibles, co-founder and chairman of the company, Chad Bronstein, said that they will be “reaching out to Evander, and we hope—I think at this point, I think it should be hopefully a positive response,” although it is unlikely he will receive a ‘piece’ of the profits, as noted by Black Enterprise.

