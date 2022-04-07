By Joshua Manning • 07 April 2022 • 12:16

NATO chief issues warning that the Ukraine war may last months even years Credit: Twitter @jensstoltenberg

In a recent statement the NATO chief expressed his concerns on the duration of the Ukraine Crisis, claiming that it “may last for a long time, for many months, for even years.”

On Wednesday 6, April, speaking at a meeting for Foreign Ministers in Brussels, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stated: “We have seen no indication that President Putin has changed his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine and also to rewrite the international order. We have to be realistic and realise that this may last for a long time, for many months, for even years. And that’s the reason why we need also to be prepared for the long haul, both when it comes to supporting Ukraine, sustaining sanctions and strengthening our defences.”

Ukraine has been sent supplies by NATO allies, including anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles that have proved vital in the nation’s defence against Moscow troops. However, Kyiv has asked for more supplies, including aircraft air defence systems, tanks and other weaponry to aid its continued war effort.

Commenting on Ukraine’s needs, Stoltenberg said: “Ukraine has a urgent need for military support. That’s the reason why it is so important that NATO allies agree to further support Ukraine with many different types of military equipment, both heavier equipment but also light weapon systems.”

