New look for Albir beach following the latest storm

By Linda Hall • 07 April 2022 • 17:06

ALBIR BEACH: Distinctive pebbles were washed away in the last storm Photo credit: Jackrm

ALBIR’S seafront was relatively untouched by the recent storms although the beach now looks different.

Waves have washed away the Raco de l’Albir’s distinctive round pebbles and shingle which will not be replaced, Beaches councillor Luis Miguel Morant told the Spanish media.

“Nature will do its work sooner or later,” he said, but admitted that it was impossible to predict when the sea would return them to the shore.

“It could be tonight, in three weeks or three months or never. We can’t tell. There are things it is impossible to fight against and the storm was one of them.”

Morant said that he did not foresee problems for tourists visiting the beach over the Easter holiday as the quality of the water had not been affected.

The Raco de l’Albir would retain its Blue Flag that has flown there uninterruptedly since the international awards for quality, environmentally-friendly beaches were introduced in 1987. The now-exposed sand has always been present underneath the pebbles although their weight has produced “a material that is much harder and compact” than surface sand, the councillor said.

In the meantime Alfaz town hall will continue to level and smooth the beach as usual, while considering whether to rake the sand “to loosen it a little” Morant added.