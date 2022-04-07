By Alex Glenn • 07 April 2022 • 15:28

Newcastle Airport welcomes Corendon Airlines with flights to stunning summer destinations for the summer season.

Corendon Airlines is offering more than 30 flights a week from Newcastle airport. The Turkish airline was welcomed to the airport on Thursday, April 7. Flights are available to Antalya and Dalaman and it is expected that the range of flights offered will grow in the future.

Welcoming the airline to the airport Chris Ion aviation development manager said: “Turkey is a fantastic option for North East passengers looking for an affordable holiday this year.

“The country offers something for everyone, from historic ruins to bustling cities and all-inclusive beach resorts that are excellent value for money.

“We are delighted to welcome Corendon Airlines to the North East ahead of what is expected to be a very busy summer season.

“The addition of this award-winning, low-cost airline brings extra capacity and even more choice for our passengers looking for low-cost flights to Turkey.”

Corendon Airlines‘ commercial director Mine Aslan commented on the exciting new option for British holidaymakers. He said: “We are excited to start our Newcastle operations offering flights to Antalya and Dalaman, the most popular holiday spots in Turkey.

“As a new airline in Newcastle International Airport, we believe that our flights will be a good option for British holidaymakers.

“While hoping that our operations from Newcastle will be a success, we are planning to expand our flight schedule throughout the winter season.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.