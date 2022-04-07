By Alex Glenn • 07 April 2022 • 9:33

Rae Allen dead: The Sopranos and Damn Yankees actress dies aged 95. The actress is said to have passed away peacefully while she was sleeping.

Fans are in mourning after Rae Allen died on Wednesday, April 6. The Tony-winning actress died in her sleep, according to Deadline.

As reported by Deadline Rae: “earned her first Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play as the nosy reporter Gloria in Damn Yankees in 1955. She was nominated again for Traveler Without Luggage in 1967, and won the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play for And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little in 1971.”

The Brooklyn born actress had trained at Greenwich village’s HB Studio and she debuted onscreen in the 1958 film adaptation of Damn Yankees.

Rae appeared on The Sopranos for five episodes as Aunt Quintina Blundetto. She also featured in Stargate in 1994.

