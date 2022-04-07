By Alex Glenn • 07 April 2022 • 12:45

HM Treasury, OGL 3 , via Wikimedia Commons

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty blasts claims she’s a tax dodger. Akshata has defended her non-domicile tax status.

Sunak has faced questions over his wife’s tax status. Murty holds a multi-million-pound stake in her father’s firm Infosyss, but Mr Sunak’s wife’s finances are based overseas according to the Treasury. The Treasury confirmed though that this was declared when the Chancellor took on the job, according to The Sun on April 7.

Murty’s spokesperson has revealed that: “Murty is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes” according to British law. The spokesperson explained that Murty: “is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parent’s home.

“India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously.”

The spokesperson added: “So, according to British law, Ms Murty is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes.

“She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has defended Murty’s non dom tax status. He believes that the criticisms against her are “completely unfair”.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast he explained: “I think she’s been very clear, she’s been very transparent, the Chancellor’s been very transparent, and this non-dom status has been part of the UK tax system for more than 200 years.”

