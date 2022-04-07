Surprise innovation: Water pipes to deliver high-speed broadband in new trial

By Alex Glenn • 07 April 2022 • 8:56

Surprise innovation: Water pipes to deliver high-speed broadband in a new trial in the UK’s Yorkshire.

The UK is planning to deliver full fibre broadband using drinking water mains pipes in Yorkshire. The trial will involve pipes between Barnsley and Penistone. Nearly 10,000 homes and businesses are expected to benefit from this surprise innovation.

On Wednesday, April 6 the government explained: “New proposals to accelerate the rollout of broadband without digging up roads would see fibre-optic cables deployed through 17 kilometres of live drinking water mains between Barnsley and Penistone in the government technology trial.

“Broadband companies could then tap into the network to deliver gigabit-capable connections to an estimated 8,500 homes and businesses along the route, helping to level up hard-to-reach communities.”

Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez commented: “Digging up roads and land is one of the biggest obstacles to rolling out faster broadband, so we’re exploring how we can make use of the existing water network to accelerate deployment and help detect and minimise water leaks.

“We’re committed to getting homes and businesses across the country connected to better broadband and this cutting-edge project is an exciting example of the bold measures this government is leading on to level up communities with the very best digital connectivity.”

