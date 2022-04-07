Teulada-Moraira organise an Easter Egg hunt on Sunday April 17

By Linda Hall • 07 April 2022 • 12:51

EASTER EGGS: Teulada-Moraira Lions organise an Easter Egg hunt near Moraira’s L’Ampolla beach on Sunday April 17 Photo credit: Pexels

TEULADA-MORAIRA LIONS has invited everybody to a fun, family event on Easter Sunday April 17.

This variation on an Easter Egg hunt begins at 11am at their stall near the bridge at the end of the covered walkway near the L’Ampolla beach in Moraira.

“Pick up your questionnaire sheet, walk around the local area – the beach, La Senilla, the castle – nnd find the answers to the questions,” said the Lions’ press officer Helen Chapman.

“Return your completed sheet to the Lions and be rewarded with a chocolate egg. Don’t miss out on the eggs because once they’re gone, they’re gone!”

The questionnaires will be available in English and Spanish and younger children will need assistance, Helen explained.

“This is a free, fun activity organised by the Lions to benefit everybody in our town or those visiting.”

The Teulada-Moraira Lions organise many activities throughout the year, mostly aimed at raising funds for those in need in the local community.

“To learn more, speak to any of the Lions on the day as they will be happy to explain what we do,” Helen said.

“Alternatively, pop into the Lions Den Charity shop a couple of doors away from Letters R Us on the Centro Comercial on the Moraira-Teulada road. Or visit our www.tmlions.com website.”