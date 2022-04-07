The Spanish Consulate strike in Great Britain

By Marisa Moreno • 07 April 2022 • 12:04

ON STRIKE: The Spanish authorities are working to resolve matters.

YOU may have heard that the Spanish consulates and Embassy in Great Britain are on strike and sadly at the time of writing there is no date for the strike to end.

At Just Law Solicitors we conduct residency or residencia applications for clients looking to move to Spain in 2022.

How are clients affected by the strike? First of all, if you’re applying for residency in Spain you need to obtain and submit several official documents. For example, one of the documents you need to submit is your medical certificate which states that you don’t have a serious contagious infectious disease.

This document and other documents are only valid for three months from the date of issue. Once you have the documents; we then need to obtain an appointment for our clients but due to the strike appointments are not available and the documents will eventually expire as they are only valid for three months from the date of issue.

We are of course concerned, and at the time of writing there is no solution. We understand that the Spanish authorities are working to resolve matters and we will keep you updated.

It’s worth remembering that prior to Brexit these consulates were doing far less work, and the third country visa requirements have been added to their duties post Brexit. This we understand is one of the reasons for the strike. Of course, we will update you once we have more information. As always this isn’t legal advice. If you’re thinking of living in Spain or buying a property in Spain, get in touch with ourselves before you sign or pay anything.

Marisa Moreno Castillo Lawyer and Consul for Denmark. Since 1992 www.justlawsolicitors.com • Malaga – Fuengirola – Marbella & online.