By Joshua Manning • 07 April 2022 • 13:30
Two men killed and teenage girl in hospital after M62 crash
Credit: Wikimedia
The incident, which occurred at around 9:50am on Wednesday 6, April, involved the collision between a car and a lorry that resulted in a vehicle fire, on the M62 eastbound carriageway near Goole. The Police and Emergency Services, including fire crews and ambulances rushed to the scene, where they stayed until the evening, diverting traffic and closing the motorway until 6pm.
The Police announced this morning that a 54-year-old man, who was driving the car, and a 53-year-old man, who was driving the lorry, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl in critical condition was also transferred to hospital.
A witness of the accident, commended the brave actions of two heroic men who saved the girl from the lorry as it caught fire.
A Humberside Police spokesperson stated: “The families of those who have lost loved ones have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts are with them at this really difficult time. Our team would like to thank the members of the public who came to the assistance of those involved in the crash. We are now appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage.
“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 110 of 6 April.”
