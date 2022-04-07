Which are the strongest passports in the world of travel?

By Chris King • 07 April 2022 • 18:25

Which are the strongest passports in the world?.

Have you ever wondered which passport gets its holder into the most countries worldwide without a visa?



The 17th annual report made by the Henley Passport Index has been released today, Thursday, April 7. According to their data, the holders of a passport from Japan or Singapore have equally the most access to countries worldwide, with 192 nations accepting their passports without requiring a prior visa.

This report made each year by Henley & Partners, offers information to travellers from 199 nations around the globe on how travel-friendly their passport is when used to enter 227 different destinations around the planet.

A recent report by another company placed Luxembourg at the top, but in today’s list, that country placed third, with 189.

Each country’s passport is analysed, and then ranked in a list, mainly according to how easy it is to enter other nations with that particular document. In the travel world, the Henley Passport Index is recognised as a standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states, as the only one of its kind. All data are taken from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).

In the final ratings, Germany and South Korea came equal second, with access to 192 countries. Spain did well, in equal third position with 189, while the United Kingdom was down in equal fifth place with 187.

At the other end of the scale, Afghanistan was at the bottom, with just 26 countries accepting its passport. Iraq was one place higher, with 28, and Syria with 29.

Interestingly, in view of what is happening in Eastern Europe right now, Ukraine currently returned a score of 143, a record high for the country, which now ranks 34th on the index. Russia trails behind in 49th place, with a score of 117, a gap that is likely to increase even further in the coming months as a result of the conflict, as reported by henleyglobal.com.

