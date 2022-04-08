By Joshua Manning • 08 April 2022 • 13:39
900 people evacuated in London chemical leak
Credit: Twitter @LondonFire
On Friday 8, April, firefighters rushed to a gym in Cabot Square in Canary Wharf, London following emergency calls made just after 9am, that reported “a smell of chemicals.”
A spokesperson for A London Fire Brigade spokesperson stated: “A mix of chemicals has caused high levels of fumes and vapour in the building”
Station commander Dave Hill, stated from the scene: “Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings. Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes. ‘We have evacuated around 900 people from the building as a precaution.”
The London Fire Brigade took to Twitter posting: “Firefighters have been called to a chemical incident at a health club in #CanaryWharf Around 900 people have been evacuated as a precaution. Crews remain on scene.”
Credit: @LondonFire
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.