By Joshua Manning • 08 April 2022 • 13:39

900 people evacuated in London chemical leak Credit: Twitter @LondonFire

An estimated 900 people have been evacuated from a gym in Canary Wharf, London after a suspected chemical leak.

On Friday 8, April, firefighters rushed to a gym in Cabot Square in Canary Wharf, London following emergency calls made just after 9am, that reported “a smell of chemicals.”

A spokesperson for A London Fire Brigade spokesperson stated: “A mix of chemicals has caused high levels of fumes and vapour in the building”

Station commander Dave Hill, stated from the scene: “Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings. Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes. ‘We have evacuated around 900 people from the building as a precaution.”

The London Fire Brigade took to Twitter posting: “Firefighters have been called to a chemical incident at a health club in #CanaryWharf Around 900 people have been evacuated as a precaution. Crews remain on scene.”

Credit: @LondonFire

