By Matthew Roscoe • 08 April 2022 • 10:24

A Place in the Sun host Laura Hamilton reveals HUGE deal. Image: Laura Hamilton

A Place in the Sun host Laura Hamilton reveals ‘UNBELIEVABLE’ deal done in Italy.

WHILE fellow A Place in the Sun presenter Leah Charles-King basks in the glorious Spanish sun, Laura Hamilton has been in Italy and has revealed she has managed to score a ‘UNBELIEVABLE’ deal for participants on the popular Channel 4 show.

The 39-year-old has been in Puglia, Italy filming another episode of the long-standing property show.

Sharing an update with fans on her Instagram, the former children’s television host said that she managed to secure a property well below the buyer’s budget.

“RING THAT BELL,” she announced.

“I can’t believe what just happened!!! Just secured a property in Puglia £32k under budget… UNBELIEVABLE.”

Elegantly posing by the side of a swimming pool, the host wearing a green dress, said: “An episode to remember.”

Fans commented on the post, offering congratulations to the former Dancing on Ice star.

“Puglia, on my list to visit soon. It’s been too long since I was last in Italy,” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “Marvellous Laura.”

“Beautiful location and a beautiful lady,” another noted.

Meanwhile, fellow host Leah Charles-King has been in Santa Pola, Alicante, where she revealed some sunny beach snaps following weeks of torrential rain.

The multi-award-winning TV and radio broadcaster shared some pictures on Instagram on April 7 of her enjoying the much-welcomed sunshine in the Valencian Community municipality of Santa Pola.

Dressed in a stunning green suit and matching green jumper, the Bipolar UK ambassador shared that “after days of rain, wind and gales, the sun has finally come out to play!”

As she stood on the beach boardwalk with the sunshine of Santa Pola, Alicante shining in the background, she wished her fans: “Good times and happy vibes!”

