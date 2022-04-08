By Matthew Roscoe • 08 April 2022 • 10:58

A Place in the Sun’s Leah Charles-King graces Gran Alacant.

DRESSED in a vibrant green suit and matching green jumper, A Place in the Sun‘s Leah Charles-King graces Gran Alacant on Friday, April 8.

Filming an episode for the popular Channel 4 property show, the presenter danced her way down one of the boardwalks to the Carabassi beach, located along the shores of Gran Alacant and Arenales del Sol.

Ms Charles-King’s smile beamed as she noted on her Instagram page: “Life’s a catwalk. Let’s strut.”

The Carabassi beach is considered by many people to be one of the best beaches in Spain while Gran Alacant and its surrounding areas is an extremely popular destination for holidaying Brits.

The multi-award-winning TV and radio broadcaster had been in neighbouring Santa Pola on April 7, sharing that “after days of rain, wind and gales, the sun has finally come out to play!”

As she stood on the beach boardwalk with the sunshine of Santa Pola, Alicante shining in the background, she wished her fans: “Good times and happy vibes!”

As noted by the TV star, Gran Alacant and Alicante province had been battered by strong winds and torrential rain for weeks.

On April 4, the Bazar located at the top of ‘Cardiac Hill’ in Gran Alacant had its entire roof ripped off due to strong winds that wreaked havoc across Southern Costa Blanca.

