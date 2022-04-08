Allegations Rishi Sunak was declared US citizen

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 April 2022 • 14:41

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, under fire since news of his wife’s non-domiciled status broke, could now find himself under more pressure after allegations he was declared a permanent resident of the US while in the post.

The claim comes after The Independent revealed that the Chancellor’s spouse Akhshata Murty has non-domiciled status despite residing in Downing Street. That status potentially save the billionaires around £4.4 million (5.278 million euros) in tax.

According to Sky News the couple held US Green Cards that permit residence for as long as a year after his appointment, with card holders required under American law to pay US taxes on their worldwide income. Card holders are also required to make a legal commitment to make the US the holder’s permanent home.

All of that information would seem contrary to Sunak’s role within the government, where he has been a member of parliament since 2015.

Sources close to the couple claim neither hold a green card any longer, however they wouldn’t be drawn on the couple’s residency status.

The Treasury has been approached by the Independent but so far no comment has been forthcoming, however it will add impetus to the call by senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood who wants review of non-dom tax rules in the wake of revelations about Mr Sunak’s household finances.

The select committee chair and ex minister said the current rules “are out of date” and “do need to be reviewed”.

Tax lawyers have dismissed claims that the non-som status is a result of her Indian citizenship saying that it is a choice, whilst

Opposition parties have demanded answers from the chancellor opposition parties last night joined forces to demand answers from the chancellor.

Sir Keir Starmer, condemning what he said was “breath-taking hypocrisy”, called for answers about “what schemes she may have been using to reduce her own tax”, a demand echoed by the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party.

Sunak has accused Labour of running a smear campaign against his family, adding: “To smear my wife to get at me is awful, right?”

The chancellor told The Sun: “I appreciate that in the past British people were trying to use [non-dom status] to basically not pay any tax in the UK. I can see that from my inbox, right? That’s a very clear perception.

“But that’s not the case here. She’s not a British citizen. She’s from another country. She’s from India. That’s where her family is… that’s where she, you know, ultimately will want to go and look after her parents as they get older.

“She pays full UK tax on every penny that she earns here in the same way that she pays full international tax on every penny that she earns internationally, say, in India.”

Boris Johnson yesterday ducked questions about the controversy, arguing: “I think it is very important in politics, if you possibly can, to try and keep people’s families out of it.”

With the Tories keen to deflect attention, the allegations that Sunak became a US citizen will only add fuel to the fire at a time when the average Brit is struggling with rising costs.

