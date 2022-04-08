By Joshua Manning • 08 April 2022 • 17:39

Belgium closes Ferrero plant after Kinder salmonella link Credit: Flickr - sarahnade

Belgian authorities have closed a Kinder chocolate factory due to suspicions of a link with Salmonella cases seen in several European countries and the United States.

Belgian authorities have closed a Kinder chocolate factory due to the rise in cases of salmonella seen in the last week. The factory, which is owned by Italian chocolate giant Ferrero, was closed “following the findings of the last few hours that information provided by Ferrero is incomplete,” Belgium’s food safety authority AFSCA said in a statement.

The authorities have also recalled the entire production of the company’s Kinder brand, which will lead to a huge financial impact just before the Easter period.

Belgian Agriculture Minister David Clarinval stated:“Such a decision is never taken lightly, but the current circumstances make it necessary. The food security of our citizens can never be neglected,”

The news comes after at least 134 cases of suspected salmonella poisoning being reported to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The UK saw at least 63 cases with around 40 of them believed to be in children aged under five. France has seen 21 cases reported according to the French Public Health Service.

In a previous statement from Ferrero, regarding its product manufactured in Belgium, the company said:

“Although none of our Kinder products released to market has tested positive for salmonella, and we have received no consumer complaints, we are taking this extremely seriously as consumer care is our top priority. We take matters of food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter”.

