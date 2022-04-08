BREAKING NEWS: Boris refuses to rule out new restrictions over Covid variant fears

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 April 2022 • 10:18
“I can’t say we wouldn’t be forced to do non-pharmaceutical interventions again of the kind we did,” Johnson said in a GB News exclusive.
“I want to avoid any such thing ever happening again.
But he cautioned that a lockdown option would never be taken off the table.
“I think it would be irresponsible of any leader, in any democracy to say that they’re going to rule out something that could save life.
“And I believe that the things that we did, saved lives”.
Johnson warned: “I’ve got to be absolutely frank with you, there could be a new variant, more deadly, there could be a variant that affects children badly that we really need to contain.
“I’m not going to take any options off the table, but I don’t think it will happen.
“I think we’re now in the phase of… And this is the view of all the advisors I talk to, that we’re now in the phase where the virus is losing its potency, overall.
“And we’ve got a massively vaccinated UK population,” the Prime Minister added.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
There could be this, there could be that. Boris speaks absolute twaddle. The human race has always had disease to deal with but we have never before been made prisoners in order to combat something that has a 99.5% survival rate. If people put up with more lockdowns it is just a damning indication of what a bunch of brainless sheep society has become.. Time to end the lies, stop lockdowns, stop masks, stop travel restrictions and get on with life. Covid has not presented any more of a threat than any other disease ever has. Wake up!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.