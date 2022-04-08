BREAKING NEWS: Boris refuses to rule out new restrictions over Covid variant fears

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 April 2022 • 10:18

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out imposing another shock national lockdown on Britain as he cautioned a new coronavirus variant could appear.

“I can’t say we wouldn’t be forced to do non-pharmaceutical interventions again of the kind we did,” Johnson said in a GB News exclusive.

“I want to avoid any such thing ever happening again.

But he cautioned that a lockdown option would never be taken off the table.

“I think it would be irresponsible of any leader, in any democracy to say that they’re going to rule out something that could save life.

“And I believe that the things that we did, saved lives”.

Johnson warned: “I’ve got to be absolutely frank with you, there could be a new variant, more deadly, there could be a variant that affects children badly that we really need to contain.

“I’m not going to take any options off the table, but I don’t think it will happen.

“I think we’re now in the phase of… And this is the view of all the advisors I talk to, that we’re now in the phase where the virus is losing its potency, overall.

“And we’ve got a massively vaccinated UK population,” the Prime Minister added.

