By Joshua Manning • 08 April 2022 • 16:39

BREAKING NEWS: EU leaders arrive in Kyiv Credit: Twitter @EduardHeger

The European Commission chief and the EU’s top diplomat arrived in Kyiv to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky bringing financial and moral support, as Russian forces are reportedly withdrawing from the city’s outskirts.

Arriving on Friday 8, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger come just after this morning’s reports of at least 30 civilians being killed in an attack on a train station used to evacuate civilians in Northern Donetsk.

Speaking on Twitter Heger stated that they had come with proposals that will help Zelensky and his government combat the ongoing crisis.

Credit: Twitter @eduardheger

The caption read : “In #Ukraine w/ @vonderleyen& we’ready to discuss our proposals for helping w/@ZelenskyyUa& @Denys_Shmyhal . To help getting #EU perspective by creating a #ReformTeam. To offer options for transporting #grains, incl.#wheat & to increase the use of #HumanitarianHub.”

These proposals include offering transport options for grains including wheat, as Ukraine is one or the World’s leading wheat suppliers, with the crisis causing wheat shortages across the globe, but especially in the Middle East.

The trio also aim to help Ukraine build stronger ties with the EU by the creation of a “ReformTeam”. This visit is the first time Western leaders have visited Kyiv following the atrocities committed in Buccha.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.