BREAKING NEWS: Russian rockets hit railway station in east Ukraine used by evacuees, 30 dead

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 April 2022 • 10:58
According to reports at least 30 civilians were killed in the Friday morning attack in northern Donetsk.
The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under attack from Russian troops, SkyNews reports.
The incident has reportedly left a further 100 people wounded.
Train routes out of Slovyansk, Kramatorsk and Lyman, which sit in the Donetsk region, were blocked, Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske reported.
Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko has also reported airstrikes hitting the railway line in the northern part of the Donetsk region.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
