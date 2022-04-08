British cycling bans trans cyclists from competing following PM’s comments

By Joshua Manning • 08 April 2022 • 13:13

British cycling has announced that they will be banning transgender cyclists from competing in events, suspending its previous policy just a day after Boris Johnson’s latest comment on Trans athletes.

The news, which comes just a day after Boris Johnson stating: “Biological males should not compete in women’s sports”, will see the previous policy regarding Trans cyclists scrapped. The organisation stated:

“We understand there are concerns regarding the extent to which our current policy appropriately reflects the Sports Councils’ Equality Group guidance. We will also continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our sport remains free of hate, discrimination and abuse in all forms, and that we prioritise the welfare of riders, volunteers, event organisers, commissaires and others that our sport can’t continue without.

“The challenge is far greater than one event or one sport, and only by working together can we hope to find a timely solution, which achieves fairness in a way that maintains the dignity and respect of all athletes.”

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges had initially been cleared by the governing body to ride in her first elite women’s race at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). However, this announcement will lead to the ban of the 21-year-old.

