Covid claims ten lives in the past three days in Málaga province

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 April 2022 • 16:37

In the last three days, the incidence of positive covid rates has exceeded one thousand, La Opinión de Málaga reports on Friday, April 8.

The good news is that the high number of infections in Málaga province is not being transferred to the cumulative incidence rate.

However, the number of people who continue to lose their lives to this virus is a cause for concern for the health authorities.

Since Tuesday there have been ten deaths recorded in the province according to official figures.

This increase brings the total of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,364.

The number of infections has risen to 1,184 recorded in the latest update of the Covid-19 Report in Andalucía.

Cases of the virus have not fallen below a thousand in the last seven reports published. However, the latest available cumulative incidence rate has fallen in the province to 329.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the capital, the indicator is also falling. With 276.6 cases, the incidence drops to the medium risk of the epidemiological traffic light system. The same is true for the province´s health districts.

But the Axarquía is still in the high risk category, with 351 cases.

La Vega, with 295.5 cases; Serranía, with 272.9 cases and Málaga district, with 269.3 cases, also fall to medium risk.

The Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley are at low risk, with 161.6 and 176.6 cases respectively.

