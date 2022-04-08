Elon Musk´s SpaceX in first tourist rocket bound for the International Space Station

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 April 2022 • 16:52

Elon Musk Credit: Twitter, @DogeDillionaire

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to launch its first all-private mission to the International Space Station on Friday, April 8, following a two-day delay.

Axiom Space´s Ax-1 launch is with Elon Musk´s SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch is set to take place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 15:17 GMT.

Three men and a retired NASA astronaut set off on a journey to the International Space Station. https://www.spacex.com/launches/ax-1/

The astronauts went through leak checks of their spacesuits, and were sealed into the Endeavour capsule. A leak test failed but passed on the second try. A similar issue occurred during an earlier Crew Dragon mission.

The mission, known as Axiom-1, represents NASA’s first foray into space tourism aboard the orbital outpost. The crew, whose trip was booked through the company Axiom Space, will spend 10 days in orbit, including eight days aboard the station.

Over the course of Ax1, the crew will conduct approximately 25 experiments focused on human research, life and physical sciences, technology demonstrations, & Earth observations that will expand microgravity research to new sectors, Axiom Space tweeted.

SpaceX has built four Crew Dragons: Endeavour, Resilience, Endurance and Freedom.

Each spacecraft is designed to make at least five flights, or 20 in all.

SpaceX officials say that should be enough for NASA’s needs and private missions like Ax-1.

