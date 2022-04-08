Finland has seized Russian art worth 40 million euros

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 April 2022 • 7:57

Finland has seized Russian art worth approximately 40 million euros Source: Finland

Finland, who are adhering to the EU sanctions regime against Russia, have seized Russian art worth more than 40 million euros.

The seizure, according to the Washington Post, is of art that was being returned to Russia after being loaned to museums in Japan and Italy.

The works of art, including sculptures, paintings and antiques, were seized at the southern border post of Vaalimaa.

Sanctions imposed by the EU after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine include the ban of imports and exports as well as asset freezes. Artworks owned by either persons or companies on the sanctions, as well as Russian state owned assets are covered by the ban.

As a result, Finland have started an investigation to understand how the artworks came to be in Finland and why they were being transported back to Russian in contravention of sanctions.

Asset seizures across Europe have so far included mega yachts, properties and bank account freezes.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry, who have overseen the seizure of the Russian art worth 40 million euros, has also taken up the issue with the European Commission.

