By Chris King • 08 April 2022 • 3:48

Fuel prices over Easter in Spain will be the highest in history. image: rawpixel

The highest fuel prices in history will be recorded this Easter in Spain



The discount of 20 cents per litre came into force in Spain last April 1 for all consumers. Fuel prices have dropped on average by around 11.27 per cent this week as a result, but, it will still be the most expensive Easter on record for drivers.

According to data from the European Union Oil Bulletin, collected by Europe Press, the average price of a litre of petrol has dropped to €1.613, its lowest level since the end of February. Diesel has fallen by 10.34 per cent compared to seven days ago, going back to €1,647/litre per litre, similar to the price at the start of March.

Between April 8 and 18, according to data from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), an estimated 14.6 million long-distance journeys are expected in the country, 2.10% less than in the Easter week of 2019.

For these dates, the average price of petrol and diesel will be 22.2 per cent, and 38.4 per cent respectively, more expensive than Easter 2021.

Thus, filling a 55-litre tank with petrol now costs around €88.71, which is €16.11 more than during Easter last year. In the case of refuelling with diesel, the filling of a 55-litre tank amounts to about €90.58, about €25.13 more than last year.

The price of unleaded ’95 petrol in Spain is below the average of the European Union, standing at €1,855/litre. In the eurozone, petrol is an average price of €1,918/litre. In the case of diesel, the average price in Spain is €1,861, and €1,891 in the eurozone.

These lower levels of prices with respect to surrounding countries in the EU are due to the fact that Spain, despite VAT, higher taxes, and levies on biodiesel, continues to have lower fiscal pressure, in general, than the community average, as reported by 101tv.es.

___________________________________________________________

