Glorious sunshine for Javea Green Bowls Club’s championship finals

By Linda Hall • 08 April 2022 • 11:13

BOWLS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Maria Moraweic and Greg Sperring, winners of the Singles finals Photo credit: Javea Green Bowls Club

THE rain finally stopped and Javea Green Bowls Club completed their championship finals on April 3 in glorious sunshine.

Jeff Stevens won the Novices Singles in his first year at the club while Greg Sperring at the other end of the experience scale won his first Gents Singles at Javea Green, having previously been successful at Benitachell Bowls Club.

Penny Pym, Trefor Evans and Velia Wood retained the Mixed Triples trophy and Brenda Burgess won the Ladies Pairs with Gail Cleaver and Mixed Rinks with Christina Harris, Nige Thomas and Greg Sperring.

Chris Salter won the Gents Pairs with John Pittaway and Mixed Pairs with Jean Mclaughlin. Alan Phillips won the Vets and Mixed Singles trophies, with Dave Dickinson and Graham Marshall taking the Drawn Aussie Pairs.

Maria Moraweic who joined the club last year made it through to three finals and after losing the first two matches, made amends in the Ladies Singles Final against Jill Nobbs.