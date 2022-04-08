By Chris King • 08 April 2022 • 2:16

Government to invest €6 million in Andalucia's beaches. image: [email protected]_es

Following the recent storms, the Government will invest €6 million in improving Andalucia’s beaches

A video conference took place this Thursday, April 7, between Hugo Moran, the Spanish Secretary of State for the Environment, and Pedro Fernandez, the Andalucian government delegate. They were joined by the sub-delegates of the Government and mayors of the Andalucian provinces.

As a result, it has been announced that the Government is to invest €6 million in emergency actions to recover the coastline of Andalucia. Recent storms have totally decimated many of the beaches and promenades, among other facilities. In total, €2.1 million has been promised to Malaga.

In a press release, the Government spokesman explained, “This is a first assessment to address the most urgent damage to the coasts since the technicians of the Ministry for the Environment are still on the ground carrying out the reports”.

Adding, “It is foreseeable that this quantification of the interventions will be modified. In addition, it remains to incorporate the contributions that the municipalities can make, with the result of a more detailed balance jointly with the technicians of the General Directorate of Coasts”.

They highlighted that an “agile procedure” has been launched to invest quickly in the affected municipalities”, and explained that “the Government has also been sensitive to the situation of the municipalities. The entire budget that is necessary to be allocated is going to be used, to respond to an unexpected situation that arises from a storm of unusual force”.

Francisco Salado, the president of Malaga Council had asked the Government for help this Thursday 7, for the municipalities. He announced a plan of €20 million for the 103 towns of the province.

Mr Salado has invited the Minister of the Environment, Teresa Ribero, to visit the Costa del Sol, so that she can see in person the problems that exist on the beaches when there are storms, and seek a definitive solution, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.