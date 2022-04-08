By Matthew Roscoe • 08 April 2022 • 10:01

Hunger Games star scoops PETA award for dog rescue. Image: PETA

Hunger Games star scoops PETA award for dog rescue.

HUNGER Games star Jena Malone scoops a PETA award for a dramatic dog rescue on Monday, April 4.

A statement from the animal rights organisation on Thursday, April 7, read: “A Compassionate Action Award is on the way from PETA to actor Jena Malone [for the dog rescue].”

The Golden Globe nominee, who played Johanna Mason in the hit book-turned-film franchise, was among a group of ‘good Samaritans’ who stopped a man who, according to witnesses, was dragging and kicking a dog near Sunset Boulevard and on the motorway on April 4.

The 37-year-old said: “I pulled over and started chasing him because that’s absolutely not OK.”

According to reports, the man was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to animals and animal control took charge of the dog. His guardian (the alleged abuser’s mother) has since reported that the dog, Champ, sustained multiple fractures, including a broken leg.

“When Jena saw that a dog’s life was in danger, she dropped everything to race to his rescue,” said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “PETA is certain that her selflessness and kindness will inspire many others not to be silent in the face of cruelty to animals.”

In a series of tweets, the Hollywood actress, who starred in cult classic Donnie Darko in 2001, revealed the ‘scary’ events.

“This was really scary. I saw a man kicking repeatedly a small dog on Sunset, yanking him up in the air and absolutely choking the dog. I yelled at him to stop from my car but he wouldn’t. I got out of my car to try and get the dog but he started running,” she said.

This was really scary. I saw a man kicking repeatedly a small dog on the sunset, yanking him up in the air and absolutely choking the dog. I yelled at him to stop from my car but he wouldn’t. I got out of my car to try and get the dog but he started running. ( thread) https://t.co/3ftY18M3Ap — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

“So at this point, I held back and let them take the lead as I have no business trying to restrain a full-grown man. I went back to get my car (it was still running) and drove to see if they caught him.

“Six blocks down from where the chase began a big group had gathered and it look like the man no longer had the dog. So I pulled over to make sure that dog was going to be cared for. I didn’t see the brawl but I was told that the man did not give up the dog without a fight.”

She then explained the condition the dog was in and how it was taken to the hospital.

“I waited with the dog til another cop came to take them to the hospital. The dog was covered in filth and looked like it had been not taken care of for months.

“After coming out of the hospital, the dog is ok but has a fractured rib, bone breaks in its hind legs and another fracture in its right paw. It was absolutely horrific seeing an animal treated this way.

“I’m sorry that it ended in a brawl but the dog was going to die. No question. I can’t imagine the level of torture it had suffered until this point. And now it’s safe in a hospital. Still no word on its owner.

“Also because it is important to know, I saw the man get arrested and he wasn’t bleeding and seemed coherent after this filmed altercation,” she said at the time.

Giving an update later, she tweeted: “The dog was chipped and back with his owner. The dog had been missing for a week. His name is champion and is happily out of hospital and with his owner. Watch out for the GoFundMe link soon. His multiple surgeries will be a lot for the owner to take care of alone.”

A video shared online shows the man being beaten and Jena being interviewed. Caution is advised when viewing.

Dude got his ass whooped for abusing a dog that allegedly disrespected him. pic.twitter.com/hn0em1cg7p — 2UrbanGirls (@2UrbanGirls) April 6, 2022

