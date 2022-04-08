By Chris King • 08 April 2022 • 1:41

Jamiroquai and Muse to perform this September in Malaga. Image: wikipedia - Creative Commons 2.0

Jamiroquai and Muse will perform in Malaga this September at the Andalucia Big Festival

Two legendary bands, Jamiroquai and Muse, have been announced today, Thursday, April 7, as confirmed to be performing in Malaga this September. They will be part of the very first Andalucia Big Festival.

Juan Marin, Andalucia’s Minister for Tourism, presented the arrival of the festival, which will take place between September 8 and 10. This huge festival featuring 51 groups playing over three days, will be held at Sacaba Beach, and is being promoted by Mad Cool.

Other confirmed names are Vetusta Morla, Biffy Clyro, Years & Years, Michael Kiwanuka, the Stereophonics, Los Planetas, and Morgan. In today’s presentation, 26 groups were announced, with another 25 to follow soon. As announced by the organisers, there will be a pre-booking first and then the tickets as such will go on sale at the end of April.

The economic benefit of this festival was emphasised by Mr Marin, who estimated that it could bring as much as €25 million to the region.

Three stages will be erected for the festival, which will feature a varied and eclectic musical program for all audiences. It is planned to cover styles ranging from pop, indie, and rock, through to electronic and new trends.

Farruco Castroman and Javier Arnaiz, the festival organisers from Mad Cool, acknowledged feeling “very happy to be able to promote music in Andalucia, with such a unique and complete project, which promotes music in all corners and at all levels”.

Apart from the Andalucia Big Festival, these two entrepreneurs will also organize Andalucia Live. This will be a program of free concerts that will take place during the summer weeks prior to the festival. They will take place in another seven Andalucian provinces.

The Andalucia Music Forum (AMF) will also be organised, an international fair for professionals in the music industry that aims to become the most important professional meeting in southern Europe.

Marin stressed that this project “will give international projection to the Andalucian brand, and will involve the eight provinces”. He pointed out how musical events of such global relevance “provide prestige, make the destination unique, and distinguish it from its competitors”.

He stressed the attraction potential of the festival itself, accounting for “more than 100,000 visitors who will enjoy the music and the show” in its three days. According to forecasts, around 30 per cent are expected to be international attendees from some 40 countries, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

