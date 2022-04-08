By Chris King • 08 April 2022 • 22:12

Malaga airport and train stations braced for a busy Holy Week.

According to projected figures, Malaga airport and train stations are braced for a busy Holy Week. Sources from Spanish Airports and Air Navigation (Aena), report that throughout this Holy Week there will be 4,424 landings and takeoffs. They say that figure means air traffic is back to 90.8 per cent of the numbers prior to the pandemic.

Today, Friday, April 8, has been an intense day at Malaga airport, with 430 flights, of which 340 were international, and 90 national. The busiest day is expected tomorrow, Saturday 9, with 456 landings and takeoffs, of which 340 are international.

Next Saturday, April 16, will be equally as intense, with 440 flights, with many tourists making their return home.

On Holy Monday 11, and Tuesday 12, there will be 360 ​​incoming or outgoing flights each day, while 364 are scheduled for Wednesday 13. With many starting their holidays on Thursday 14, flights will again increase.

A total of 384 aircraft (296 international routes and 88 domestic) are scheduled to pass through the facilities of Malaga airport on Thursday 14. On Good Friday, another 417 will occur. Easter Sunday will see 422 flights, and on Easter Monday, another 374 flights for those staying that little bit longer.

Foreigners of course travel by plane, but domestic tourists usually come in their own vehicles, or by train. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), forecasts 14 million trips will be made by road in Spain, and 3.2 million in Andalucia, with Malaga being one of the provinces with the greatest attraction.

Train operator Renfe has announced that it has reinforced its services in the province of Malaga during Holy Week. This includes both their high-speed train with Madrid, and the local Cercanias lines.

On the AVE Malaga-Madrid route, 30 trains are planned to circulate from yesterday, Thursday 7, until Monday, April 18. An extra 10,800 seats are added in this action. Thousands of people from Madrid always travel to the Costa del Sol for Holy Week.

The processions also attract residents and tourists alike, which is why Renfe is expanding its service on the Cercanias C1 line that connects Malaga with the town of Fuengirola. As of Palm Sunday, Renfe will put 48 trains into night service, with departures between 0:00 and 3:20am, depending on the day, as reported by malagahoy.es.

