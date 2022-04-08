News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 08 April 2022 • 14:21

EASTER PREPARATIONS: Benidorm mayor Toni Perez talks to lifesavers on the Levante beach Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

Busy beaches AFTER two pandemic years, this is the first Easter break without restrictions on numbers permitted on Costa Blanca beaches. Benidorm mayor Toni Perez announced a maximum of 3,500 sun beds on the resort’s sands with more lifesavers assigned to Levante, Poniente and Mal Pas beaches between 10am and 6pm.

Tiny sailors THOUSANDS of small purple By-the-Wind Sailor jellyfish washed up on Denia beaches, principally along the Les Marines, covering the sands on April 6. Biologists, who explained they were harmless, said this was usual at this time of the year and generally caused by an abrupt change in temperature.

Sweet news AN El Campello lecture by Endocrinology and Nutrition nurse Mercedes Soler on World Health Day (April 7), revealed an 8 per cent Diabetes 1 incidence rate in the Valencian Community. This fell to 7 per cent in El Campello, comfortably below Spain’s 13 per cent average, Soler said.

Fourth tremor THE National Geographic Institute (IGN) reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake, 11 kilometres below the surface near the CV-80 road in inland La Romana on April 7. This was the area’s fourth tremor so far this year, following two registered in Salinas and another in Hondon de los Frailes.

Paper round JAVEA’S rubbish collection and street-cleaning concessionary has introduced a free door-to-door service to pick up cardboard from shops and businesses in the town centre every night except Sunday. This will free space for the recycling bins which are intended for domestic use only but are frequently overflowing.