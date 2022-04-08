Rihanna becomes the richest woman in the music industry

By Chris King • 08 April 2022 • 0:58

Rihanna has found herself on the latest Forbes list, becoming the richest woman in the music industry

Back in 2017, music recording superstar, Rihanna, launched her makeup and skincare brand, Fenty Beauty. It is doubtful that she would ever have imagined that on Thursday, April 7, 2022, she would be sitting on the Forbes list as the richest woman in the music industry.

In recent years, there have been many singers who have decided to combine their musical careers with business, creating their own businesses and firms related to cosmetics. Jennifer Lopez created JLo Beauty in 2020, Selena Gomez joined this world last year with Rare Beauty, and the last to join a similar project was Ariana Grande.

This incredible entrepreneur from Barbados has outdone them all though, and earned herself a place on the prestigious Forbes list.

A total of 2,668 people appear in this ranking, with Rihanna ranked at 1,729. Her fortune amounts to a total of €1,560 million, almost approaching the wealth of colleagues such as Jay-Z, and Kayne West.

Since entering the business world, Rihanna has devoted practically all her time to it. She has not released music since 2016, and in 2019 made the decision to withdraw from the music industry to focus on finding a balance in her life.

One of the keys to the success of her brand has been the message she launches with it: diversity and inclusion. With Fenty Beauty, she launched a line of 50 different shades of foundation, something that became a milestone for the cosmetics industry.

Rihanna wanted to transfer this message beyond makeup and so took it to Savage x Fenty, and created her lingerie firm in 2018. Here she opted for body positivity, by making garments in a wide variety of sizes, and with models of all kinds featuring in her publicity campaigns, as reported by 20minutos.es.

