By Chris King • 08 April 2022 • 18:50

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Saturday, April 9. image: creative commons

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Saturday, April 9, will increase by 56.16 per cent



The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will increase by 56.16 per cent this Saturday, April 9. Specifically, it will stand at €241.59/MWh, breaking the trend of three consecutive days of decreasing prices.

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the price for Saturday is 7.33 per cent higher than one week ago, when it stood at €225.08/MWh.

By time slots, electricity will be more expensive between 8pm and 10pm, at €294.88/MWh. The cheapest time will be between the hours of 4pm and 5pm, at €184.67/MWh.

Today, Friday 8, the average price of electricity fell below €200/MWh for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine. This decrease was caused by the large renewable energy production, which has led to the minimum price today of €7/MWh.

The average price for this Saturday will be almost four times higher than that recorded on the second Saturday of April 2021.

So far in the month of April , the average price of electricity stands at €229.01/MWh, 19 per cent lower than in March , which was the most expensive month in history, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

