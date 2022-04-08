By Joshua Manning • 08 April 2022 • 18:19

The Queen pulls out of Maundy Thursday event

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will not be attending Maundy Thursday next week, the first time she has missed the event.

The Royal Maundy Day service is set to take place on April 14, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with The Queen, 95, initially planning to attend. However, due to reported mobility issues she will not be attending, and instead be represented by Prince Charles.

Prince Charles will be accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, and it will be the first time he has ever represented the Queen on Maundy Thursday, an important date on the annual Royal calendar. The event which follows the ancient tradition of Maundy money being distributed to community stalwarts, will see Charles carrying out the tradition instead of The Queen.

Despite her absence the Queen has been reported to be keen on confirming arrangements and making sure the day is not overshadowed by her absence nor for it to create any misunderstandings. Even though she is suffering from mobility issues, The Queen who turns 96 this month will carry on with her duties as head of state, holding all important meetings virtually.

