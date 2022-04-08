By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 April 2022 • 10:48

US Congresswoman ridiculed as she calls woman the weaker sex Source: Gage Skidmore

The ultra-conservative US congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been ridiculed after she calls woman the weaker sex, saying “we came from Adam’s rib.”

The gun-toting Greene who is homophobic, a conspiracy theorist and Republican Party congresswoman is known for speaking out of turn, for making comments that are regularly ridiculed for being lacking in reality, being untruthfully or just utter nonsense.

The latest statement comes in a widely shared video in a speech to the Georgia Republican Assembly on April 4th, wherein she reflected on the nomination of the first black woman to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In the video Greene can be heard saying: “We came from Adam’s rib. God created us with his hands. We may be the weaker sex, we are the weaker sex, but we are our partner’s, our husband’s wife.”

Never to miss an opportunity to hit back, US democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “Now we know the real reason why Republicans incite epic meltdowns and moral panics around the notion of respecting trans women, or acknowledging the fact that non-binary and trans people menstruate: because it threatens the GOP’s own definition of a woman as ‘weak, male property.”

She wasn’t the only one to take to Twitter to criticise the statement with user saying: “No, Marjorie Taylor Greene, women are not the ‘weaker sex’ and were not made from ‘Adam’s rib’. You, however, were made from Satan’s nutsack.”

While another said: “Marjorie Taylor Greene said of women, ‘We are the weaker sex.’ She obviously isn’t watching the international coverage of Ukraine.”

Greene is nothing if not outspoken and is known for denying climate change, the rights of transsexuals and for her hate speech.

She is also being sued by the bipartisan Texas-based group Free Speech for People. They argue that Marjorie Taylor Greene is constitutionally “ineligible” to serve in the House of Representatives, under the “Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause”.

The tough speaking US Congresswoman has been ridiculed as she calls woman the weaker sex, in what seems to be a contradiction of her public persona of the gun carrying, brash personality and outspokenness.

