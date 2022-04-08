By Chris King • 08 April 2022 • 21:36

Will Smith handed 10 year BAN from Oscars.

Will Smith has been BANNED from the Oscars for 10 years, but will keep his Best Actor award

After the slapping incident involving comedian Chris Rock on stage at the recent Oscars ceremony, Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years. He will however be allowed to keep his award for Best Actor.

A decision was reached by the 54-person Board of Governors of the Academy today, Friday, April 8. Furious debates had surrounded the event that occurred on Sunday, March 28, when Smith reacted badly to a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Moments after slapping Chris Rock, Smith’s name was read out as the recipient of the Best Actor award for his role in ‘King Richard’. The emotional actor collected his Oscar and apologised to the Academy and all those present for his actions earlier.

Smith then posted a long apology on Instagram the following day. Many had insisted that Will Smith should be stripped of his golden statuette, while others preferred to believe it was a staged incident. He eventually made the decision to resign from the Academy.

Hesitation in removing Smith’s award was reportedly based on the fact that neither Roman Polanski, nor Harvey Weinstein had been punished that way, even after being found guilty as sexual predators.

An Academy source told The Sun previously that ‘The decision was made earlier this week to expedite the hearing in the wake of Will’s resignation, and during that call, it was clear that the decision would go to the wire’.

‘The general consensus is that it would be madness and rank hypocrisy to take such a stand now. But, as we all know, Hollywood is a law unto itself, frankly”, they added, pointing out that the 9,000 members of the entity were at loggerheads over how to handle the situation, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

