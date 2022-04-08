By Joshua Manning • 08 April 2022 • 18:59

Woman dies after plunging 7 storeys from skyscraper Credit: Googlemaps

A 48-year-old woman has died after falling seven storeys from a skyscraper in Singapore.

The 48-year-old woman, a Singaporean engineer, died after she fell seven storeys from the CapitaSpring building on Friday 8, April according to a report by the Straits Times (ST). The engineer reportedly stepped on a false ceiling panel above the 16th floor while carrying out maintenance work on the building, the report said.

The panel broke under her weight, causing her to fall about 30 metres and land on the ninth floor stated a spokesperson for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). “As a general safety measure, fragile surfaces should be marked clearly and conspicuously to warn of the risk of falling from height,” added the spokesperson.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force stated that it received an emergency call from 88 Market street, the address of CapitaSpring on Friday at about 10.55am. An SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead at the scene.

The CapitaSpring’s website describes the building as 280-metre tall and offering premium Grade A office space and a 299-unit Citadines serviced residence to be managed by The Ascott and retail space. The first eight floors of the building are dedicated to the serviced residence with a wide range of facilities while the top 29 floors of the tower offer premium office spaces.

MOM stated that it is investigating the incident and has ordered Ascott to stop access to the maintenance level. A spokesperson for CapitaSpring stated: “We are saddened by the passing of an employee of our contractor Dragages Singapore due to an incident involving a fall from height in the building on Friday, 8 April 2022. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of our contractor’s late employee and we are extending our assistance to the family.”