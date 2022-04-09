By Chris King • 09 April 2022 • 22:14

18-year-old dead after being hit by a car in Castilla y Leon Autocross Championships. image: ayto de castilla y leon

Tragedy at Castilla y Leon Autocross Championships as an 18-year-old boy gets run over by one of the racing cars



A tragedy occurred this Saturday, April 9, in the autonomous community of Castilla y Leon. An 18-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle that was competing in the Castilla y Leon Autocross Championship, which was being held in the province of Zamora.

The 112 Castilla y Leon emergency service reported receiving a call at around 5pm, informing them of the incident. They immediately mobilised patrols from the Guardia Civil, along with a Sacyl health services emergency ambulance mobile ICU unit, complete with a medical team.

A medical rescue helicopter was also deployed, as well as COTA emergency services from the municipality of Zamora. They all attended the incident located about 2km from the Zamora town of Almaraz de Duero, in the direction of Muelas del Pan.

According to sources, one of the vehicles participating in the race event run over the young man. At the time of arrival by the emergency services, he was being revived by the Red Cross team that was in attendance at the event. Unfortunately, there was nothing that the Sacyl medics could do to help, and the young man was confirmed dead at the scene, as reported by elnortedecastilla.es.

