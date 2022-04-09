By Chris King • 09 April 2022 • 4:55

200 pieces of taxidermy and complete stuffed animals confiscated in Valencia. image: guardia civil

Seprona officers in Valencia confiscate around 200 pieces of taxidermy and complete stuffed animals



Officers of the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service (Seprona) in the city of Valencia, have placed one of the sons of the well-known late Valencian businessman Francisco Ros Casares under investigation. The search of a home uncovered around 200 pieces of taxidermy, and complete stuffed animals.

Seprona was assisted in this operation by officers from the Central Operational Environmental Unit (Ucoma). Together, they confiscated these hunting trophies that were being kept in the investigated person’s home.

This event occurred on Wednesday, April 6, in a property located in the Valencian Community municipality of Betera. According to information made available to laopiniondemalaga.es, some of the animals were in the house, but most were in a building used as a warehouse, within the huge plot on which both buildings stand.