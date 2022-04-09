By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 April 2022 • 11:25

Holiday makers return to Spain in numbers Credit: Pixabay

Authorities across Spain are bracing themselves for a busier than usual holy week as holiday makers return, with numbers set to exceed pre-covid levels.

According to The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) around 2,070,000 long-distance and internal journeys will be made on the roads of the Valencian Community alone during at the start of Easter week. In total more than 3.7 million journeys are expected to be made over the weekend.

The numbers of cars expected on the roads are set to exceed pre-covid levels despite the cost of fuel rocketing.

RENFE, the train operator is offering 250,000 places with origin and destination the Valencia Community, whilst 1,380 flights have been scheduled to arrive in Alicante from Holy Thursday until Monday, April 18. The peak day will be Saturday 20 with 337 flights. In Valencia, for its part, 979 flights will arrive in the same period.

The number of flights expected to arrive the weekend of April 8th will 580 according to the airport authorities.

In total more than 57.350 flights are expected throughout Spain on the Easter weekend, triple the number that arrived in 2021. As to be expected the busiest airports will be Barajas in Madrid and El Prat in Barcelona.

Authorities have asked travellers to plan their travels and to take care, especially on the roads. To ensure the safety of driver’s the police will be out in force with the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Gloria Calero, saying drivers “should display maximum caution on the road”, and that “all available resources will be used”.

It is also understood that the DGT will deploy aerial surveillance to monitor road traffic, with other methods being used by police to monitor traffic on secondary roads and less busy spots.

The police will it is understood, also be out in force to control traffic in the hope that congestion can be used in black spots, as holiday makers return to Spain in numbers.

